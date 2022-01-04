Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

