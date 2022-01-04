Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 809,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

