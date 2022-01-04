Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

