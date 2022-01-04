TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $209.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the highest is $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TriMas by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,694. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

