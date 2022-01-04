Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

