Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.47

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 13479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREVF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.20.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

