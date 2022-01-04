Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 308,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.