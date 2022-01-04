Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Down 0.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

