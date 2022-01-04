Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 809 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

