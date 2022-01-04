Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in APA were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in APA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.74.

APA stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

