Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.21 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

