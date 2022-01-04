Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 569,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 927,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 181,203 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.