Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

