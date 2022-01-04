Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,954,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

