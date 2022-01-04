Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 4.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

