Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.96.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

