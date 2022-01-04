TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.05

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $16.10. TPI Composites shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 5,587 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

