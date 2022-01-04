Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.09

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.09 and last traded at $194.82, with a volume of 2759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

