Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.09. 14,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. The firm has a market cap of $257.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.63.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

