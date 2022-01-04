Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases New Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

