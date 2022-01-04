Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,035. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

