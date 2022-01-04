Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Shares of 500 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 853,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after buying an additional 168,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,296,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

