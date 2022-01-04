Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 550 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.07. 65,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

