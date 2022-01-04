TOWER Price Tops $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $672,158.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

