Toncoin Price Down 12.2% This Week (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $4.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00007401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.16 or 0.08076097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.08 or 1.00093145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

