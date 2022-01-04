Tokenomy Trading Down 2.5% This Week (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $12,321.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

