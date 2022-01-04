Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Financial Contrast

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 43.63 -$3.64 million N/A N/A ViewRay $57.02 million 16.84 -$107.91 million ($0.69) -8.45

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tivic Health Systems and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 2 3 0 2.60

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.49%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -159.97% -79.12% -40.27%

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

