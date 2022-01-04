Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 2,533.3% in December

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 2,533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THBRF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

