Thorstarter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $671,059.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $671,059.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00075544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.08244136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,224.06 or 1.00508363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007527 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

