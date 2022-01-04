The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

