The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 7.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $98,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

