The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $96.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,950. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

