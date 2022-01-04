The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,209 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $2,645,721. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.