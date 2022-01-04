The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. 103,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,578. Joint has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $938.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

