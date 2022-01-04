The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.
JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.12. 103,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,578. Joint has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $938.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
