The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.77. 59,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.80. The company has a market cap of $428.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.