The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,266 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $59,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

