The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $89.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.