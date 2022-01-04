The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

