TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

