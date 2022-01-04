Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Tether has a total market cap of $78.26 billion and $55.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.69 or 0.08057522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,109.73 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,758,991,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,237,982,507 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.