Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $950.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $950.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,071.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

