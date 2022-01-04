Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,071.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $847.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.58.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

