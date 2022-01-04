Teradyne (TSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Teradyne (TSE:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Teradyne

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

