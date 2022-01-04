Teradyne (TSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Teradyne (TSE:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.25 price target on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
About Teradyne
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.