Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 325.0% in December

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance stock opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.33 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

