Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

