Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
