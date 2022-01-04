TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Critical Contrast

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for TechTarget and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Diginex has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 563.97%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than TechTarget.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 18.82 $17.07 million $0.67 144.64 Diginex $290,000.00 308.34 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats Diginex on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

