Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.53

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.53 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.48). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48), with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

