TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TASK. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.