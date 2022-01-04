Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the November 30th total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

