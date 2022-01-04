Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $718.73. 23,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $473.32 and a fifty-two week high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

